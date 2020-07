Classes are set to begin August 10th.

ARLINGTON, Tenn. — Arlington Community Schools released its reopening plans for the 2020-2021 school year.

Classes are set to begin August 10th, and there are different plans parents can choose.

Grades K-8th will go back to classes at 100% capacity, 5 days a week. Grades 9-12 will go to a hybrid learning model, with 50% capacity.