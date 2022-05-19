Arlington High School students celebrate two graduations in one week

“Being able to have five certificates feels like I have a little bit of credibility just getting started,” said Seth Haslip, Arlington High School senior.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two Arlington High School seniors are walking across the stage not once but twice in the same week.

At young ages, both David Grinstead and Seth Haslip knew success was at their fingertips.

“I’ve always enjoyed making things ever since I was little,” said Haslip, Arlington High School Dual Enrollment Program senior.

“Once I got older and could actually do at least a small amount of work on my own, I found it much enjoyable to actually work on stuff,” said Grinstead.

That joy has followed the two all the way through their high school years.

Grinstead and Haslip are now Arlington High School graduates and graduates of Southwest Community College.

It is a stainless start to the careers ahead of them.

Grinstead and Haslip are the first to complete the dual enrollment program with Arlington High School and Southwest Community College.

“Being able to use these machines around me is a great experience we normally wouldn’t have to already be in the work environment to get even the ability to touch them let alone actually learn how to use them,” said Grinstead.

“I thought it was really neat that you could just plug in some codes and pop out almost any part that you want,” said Haslip.

Their instructor, Antonio Hayes, said their new skills will go a long way.

“Memphis has been named the second largest medical device manufacturer outside of Warsaw, Indiana. The job market in this area is incredible. It gives the students an edge as far as job opportunities,” said Southwest Community College Machining Instructor.

Not only does Grinstead and Haslip graduate with a diploma and five certifications, they also get 16 credits towards college.

“I felt it would be a very useful clinical skill to have both for my own personal use and for ultimately studying the field of engineering as this would be probably one of the more important skills to have to fabricate metal parts on your own,” said Grinstead.

“Just having a jump start on your career, I think that’s a great point and all the hands-on experience you get with the machines,” said Haslip.