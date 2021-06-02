Atlantic Track Memphis partners with Shelby County Schools for apprenticeship program

The railroad equipment provider is on track to bring the first state-registered apprenticeship program to SCS students.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A railroad equipment provider is on track to bring the first state-registered apprenticeship program to Shelby County School students.

Atlantic Track Memphis is partnering with SCS for four years to enroll students in its workforce and training program.

In addition to regular classroom assignments, students will get 144 hours of technical instruction and 2,000 hours of on the job training.

Atlantic Track currently has eight employees who went through this type of programming. They are now among its workforce of 64 employees in Memphis.