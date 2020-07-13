August 31 is the new start date for Shelby County Schools

MEMPHIS, Tennessee —
Shelby County Schools officially has pushed its start date of the upcoming school year to August 31, two days after the state of emergency for COVID-19 is set to expire.
The school board not only voted to start schools three weeks later than planned but will also end the school year later, on June 16, 2021. The revised calendar also includes a fall break.
Monday’s 5-4 vote at a specially called board meeting comes as the district works to clear up confusion about its reentry plans and address parent and teacher concerns.
