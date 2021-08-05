Back-to-school backpack and supply giveaway

The University of Tennessee Health Science Center and Omega Ministries are hosting the event Saturday, August 7.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — NEWS RELEASE FROM UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER

UTHSC, Omega Ministries Hosting Back-to-School Supply Giveaway Aug. 7

The University of Tennessee Health Science Center is partnering with Omega Ministries to give away 500 free backpacks filled with school supplies to K-12 students in the Memphis community on Saturday, August 7.

The drive-through event will be held on the UTHSC campus from 8 a.m. to noon at the Van Vleet Building, 3 N. Dunlap. Attendees should enter the driveway off of Dunlap. Backpack distribution is limited to one per child, with a limit of four children per car.

“UTHSC is excited to join our long-time health fair partner, Omega Ministries, in providing school supplies to children in our community,” said Peg Thorman Hartig, PhD, APRN-BC, FAANP, a professor in the UTHSC College of Nursing who has volunteered with Omega Ministries for more than 20 years.

“We usually are able to look forward to our annual health fair to provide both school supplies and health screenings but we are adapting to the current times due to the ongoing pandemic. However, we recognize many children are in need of school supplies to encourage starting what we hope is a successful school year,” Hartig said.