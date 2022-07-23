Back-to-school bash held at Tanger Outlets

School starts in a matter of weeks for many Mid-South kids, so partnerships including Buff City Soap and the Hope Center provided live music games and more at Tanger

SOUTHAVEN, Miss — The bell tolls for students to return to the classroom, but on Saturday the Northwest Mississippi Community College Drumline was helping kids get excited for the school year.

School starts in a matter of weeks for many Mid-South kids, so partnerships including Buff City Soap and the Hope Center provided live music games and more at Tanger Outlets. Additionally, backpacks and school supplies were given out at the event.

Mandi Staggs is the Marketing Director of Tanger Outlets.

"We are helping our community," she said. "We have gotten together [and] partnered with Mackezie grey properties, Buff City Soap—partnered with the Southaven Chamber of Commerce, The Hope Center, Vera Bradley and Lee Wrangler. They have all provided different things for us to be able to make this happen for the community."

Kids could even get inside a Ghostbusters-themed car at the event.