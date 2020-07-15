Back to school plans released for Germantown Municipal School District

K-6 will learn in-person while grades 7-12 will have 2 days in-person and 3 days of digital learning

GERMANTOWN, Tennessee — Tuesday the Germantown Municipal School District released its plans for reopening.

To meet social and emotional needs for elementary students, grades kindergarten through 6th will have in-person learning full time, no virtual learning. They say they've measured the classrooms and can accommodate all kids with social distancing.

Students in grades 7 through 12 will have 2 days in-person and three days of digital learning each week.