How to help ease back-to-school anxieties for your children

MEMPHIS, Tenn — The start of a new school year can be a big change of life for school-age children.

“Children going back to school, there’s a lot of nervous energy around the upcoming school year," Ashley Mills with Youth Villages said. "For a lot of kids, they’re going to new schools. For a lot of kids, they’re returning to school. For a lot of kids, they’re going back to school or coming to school for the first time.”

5% of school-age children experience anxiety when school returns, and for some, it limits their success the entire school year.

“That social interaction that a lot of kids have been away from for an entire summer, they’re about to be thrown back into it," Mills said. "So for some our kids, from the education side, they’re nervous about the classes they’ll be taking, teachers they’ll have, friends they’ll make, and sports they’ll play."

According to Mills, the following can help parents help their children/youth get ready from a mental health standpoint for the start of a new school year.