Bank of America donates $1 million to help Tennessee State University students

The money from the Bank of America is part of a 4-year, $1 billion initiative with HBCUs like TSU, and institutions that serve Hispanic-Latino students.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Bank of America is donating $1 million to help Tennessee State University students finish college and find jobs post-graduation.

This builds on Bank of America's ongoing work in Nashville to address the underlying issues facing people and communities of color who were disproportionately impacted by the pandemic.

The money from the Bank of America is part of a 4-year, $1 billion initiative with HBCUs like TSU, and institutions that serve Hispanic-Latino students.