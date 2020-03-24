Bartlett City Schools extends free meal pick-up program through April 24th

Pickup is from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Monday through Friday (except Good Friday).

BARTLETT, Tenn. — UPDATE 3/27/2020 - (BARTLETT CITY SCHOOLS NEWS RELEASE) - We have made the decision to continue our free meal pick-up program through our extended school closure of April 24.



Breakfast and lunch meals will be available for pick-up at Bartlett High School (5688 Woodlawn) Monday, March 30 through Friday, April 24. Please note there will not be a meal pick-up on Friday, April 10 (Good Friday holiday).



Meal Pick-up Information:

• Drive thru service at the main entrance of Bartlett High School

• Please use the front drive off of Woodlawn

• March 30-April 24 (Monday-Fridays only) from 11:00am-1:00pm

Menu for the week of March 30-April 3:

Monday/Wednesday/Friday: cold sandwiches | Tuesday: hot chicken patty sandwich | Thursday: hamburger

Please note that any student 18 or under may obtain free breakfast and lunch at the location mentioned above or at any other school meal location within Shelby County. This program is for meal pick-up only and is not to be consumed on site.

3/24/2020 - Bartlett City Schools is making sure students can eat while classes are out.

Free breakfast and lunch meals are available for pick-up at Bartlett High School.

The meals are available this week from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. through Friday.

Students must be 18 years old or younger and must be physically present in the car when you go to pick up the meal.

(BARTLETT CITY SCHOOLS NEWS RELEASE) - Our first priority is the health and safety of our Bartlett City Schools (BCS) family. Therefore, BCS is committed to providing free meals to students in our community while protecting the health and safety of all.

Breakfast and lunch meals will be available for pick-up at Bartlett High School (5688 Woodlawn) beginning Tuesday, March 24 through Friday, March 27 (additional updates will be provided if dates are extended).

Meal Pick-up Information:

• Drive thru service at the main entrance of Bartlett High School

• Please use the front drive off of Woodlawn

• March 24-27 from 11:00am-1:00pm