Bartlett City Schools offering meals to students this week

BARTLETT, Tenn. — Bartlett City Schools is making sure students can eat while classes are out.

Free breakfast and lunch meals are available for pick-up at Bartlett High School.

The meals are available this week from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. through Friday.

Students must be 18 years old or younger and must be physically present in the car when you go to pick up the meal.

(BARTLETT CITY SCHOOLS NEWS RELEASE) - Our first priority is the health and safety of our Bartlett City Schools (BCS) family. Therefore, BCS is committed to providing free meals to students in our community while protecting the health and safety of all.

Meal Pick-up Information:

• Drive thru service at the main entrance of Bartlett High School

• Please use the front drive off of Woodlawn

• March 24-27 from 11:00am-1:00pm