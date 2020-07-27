Bartlett City Schools pushes first day of school to August 17

“The local impact of the COVID-19 pandemic remains fluid, and necessary additional changes to our plans will be communicated as they are made,” the district said.

BARTLETT, Tennessee — NEWS RELEASE FROM BARTLETT CITY SCHOOLS

BCS Families,

Thank you for responding with your choice for how your child will be returning to Bartlett City Schools.

This information is critical as we finalize plans for a safe re-opening of schools. There has been significant interest in our BCS Virtual platform.

As we prepare for the beginning of our 2020-2021 school year, Bartlett City Schools will be adjusting our students’ return date to Monday, August 17.

This will allow the District extra time to ensure we are prepared to provide effective instruction across multiple platforms as well as finalizing student schedules, create new transportation routes, just to name a few. This will not impact the date for the end of the year or other scheduled school breaks as we have built in stockpiled days for inclement weather.

We appreciate your flexibility and understanding during these uncertain times. Based on feedback from our parents, community and staff surveys, along with recommendations from the Tennessee Department of Education (TDOE), Shelby County Health Department and other health officials, Bartlett City Schools is continuing with our BCS Reopening Plan as released on July 15, 2020.