Bartlett City Schools to offer virtual learning only for quarantined students

BARTLETT, Tenn. — There will now be a virtual learning option available for Bartlett City Schools students in quarantine.

The city's school board unanimously passed the measure to offer this option Thursday night.

Some parents support the program, while others are frustrated with the quarantine policy.

Officials said despite most forms of virtual learning being prohibited, the program was allowed because it's only for quarantining students.

Bartlett's leaders didn't say how many students exactly are in quarantine, but said 39 students out 8,500 have tested positive for COVID-19.