Education

Bartlett High gets new $60 million renovation

The renovation includes a new main lobby, cafeteria, a gymnasium that seats 2,500, and an auditorium for 1,000.
Credit: Janice Bridges
Bartlett High School's ribbon cutting on their newly renovated facility is today. It looks great! Credit: Janice Bridges

BARTLETT, Tenn. — Just in time for the new school year, Bartlett City Schools cut the ribbon on its newly renovated high school.

The $60-million renovation includes a new main lobby, cafeteria, a gymnasium that seats 2,500, and an auditorium for 1,000.

The district said everything is top-of-the-line, including security changes to make the campus safer.

“Now we have everything under one roof. From a safety/security perspective as superintendent, that was huge. Now students don't have to walk up and down the street. There's one point of entrance and access,” said David Stephens, Superintendent of Bartlett City Schools.

The last major renovation at Bartlett High was 40 years ago.

Credit: WATN
Credit: Janice Bridges
Credit: Janice Bridges
