Bartlett High gets new $60 million renovation

The renovation includes a new main lobby, cafeteria, a gymnasium that seats 2,500, and an auditorium for 1,000.

BARTLETT, Tenn. — Just in time for the new school year, Bartlett City Schools cut the ribbon on its newly renovated high school.

The $60-million renovation includes a new main lobby, cafeteria, a gymnasium that seats 2,500, and an auditorium for 1,000.

The district said everything is top-of-the-line, including security changes to make the campus safer.

“Now we have everything under one roof. From a safety/security perspective as superintendent, that was huge. Now students don't have to walk up and down the street. There's one point of entrance and access,” said David Stephens, Superintendent of Bartlett City Schools.