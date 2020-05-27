Bill Haslam's Tennessee Tutoring Corps receives more than 850 applications from potential tutors

The Tennessee Tutoring Corps will connect children between kindergarten and 6th grade to college students who will tutor them through the summer.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — As summer approaches and class ends for summer vacation, parents and teachers are searching for ways to help children continue learning. Many feel that students already missed out when schools closed due to the coronavirus.

To help make sure students stay on track, Bill Haslam created the Tennessee Tutoring Corps. The program connects students between kindergarten and sixth grade with college students to boost summer learning. It already received more than 850 applications from potential tutors.

Friday is the last day to apply for the program. College students who apply for the program will need to pass a background check. Organizers said they hope at least 1,000 people will apply.

Those who participate in the Tennessee Tutoring Corps will receive a stipend of up to $1,000. They will work with elementary school students for 2 - 3 hours per day, during 8 weeks of online sessions.

Social distancing and safety guidelines will be implemented to ensure neither the tutors nor the students are exposed to the coronavirus, according to the program website.