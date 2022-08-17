Memphis schools welcome more than 100 Black male teachers

The U.S. Department of Education said less than 2% of teachers are Black men, making it unlikely for students to ever sit in a classroom instructed by a black male.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — More than 100 black men are now educators in Memphis schools and in the Mid-South as Man Up Teacher Fellowship non-profit organization prepares to welcome its fifth class of Black, male educators.

The organization will hold a signing day ceremony Saturday, August 20 at Loflin Yard from noon to 2 p.m.

Although the organization has only been active since 2018, much progress has been made to diversify education by creating more opportunity for Black men in the classroom.

“This is a celebration of our commitment to creating a talent pipeline of men of color in education and bringing more diversity and role models to the classroom,” Dr. Patrick Washington, Founder and CEO of Man Up Teacher Fellowship said.

This increase in Black male educators combats the lack of male instruction in education. According to the U.S. Department of Education, less than 2% of teachers are Black men, making it very unlikely for students to ever sit in a classroom instructed by a black educator.

Man up Teacher Fellowship said that its goal is to increase the percentage of Black male teachers within its partner schools to 5%.

According to the organization, the program helps Black men transition into education, providing job training, job placement, scholarships that fund Master of Arts in Teaching degrees, and career coaching. Programs that support undergraduate students, graduate students, and professionals who desire a career change are available through the nonprofit.

University of Memphis, Mississippi State University, Christian Brothers University, Teacher Ready, and RELAY Graduate School of Education work with the nonprofit to select Black male educators.