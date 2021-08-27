Board: Mississippi public universities won't require COVID-19 vaccine

The decision was made despite the objections of the two medical doctors who are part of the board.

JACKSON, Miss — The board governing Mississippi's public universities has voted not to require students to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Friday, nine members of the Mississippi Institutions of Higher Learning Board of Trustees said the vaccine should not be mandated. Most said they support students getting the vaccine, but said shots should be voluntary.

Dr. Alfred McNair Jr. voted for the mandate. He said cases among young people are rising in the state and that he's seeing children hospitalized with more severe symptoms than ever before.

Students at Mississippi public universities must already be vaccinated against measles, mumps, and rubella.