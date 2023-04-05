How Books from Birth gives more than 39,000 books a month to Shelby County kids for free

The literacy program held its annual Memphis luncheon Thursday.

Example video title will go here for this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Shelby County literacy program held its annual luncheon in Memphis Thursday, and we caught up with them to learn how they give more than 39,000 books a month to Shelby County kids.

The annual Books from Birth Spring Luncheon was hosted at the FedEx Event Center at Shelby Farms Thursday.

Featured speaker, Dr. Patrick Washington from Promise Academy, spoke on his experiences of the power of literacy.

The Shelby County Books from Birth program started in 2005 and merged into Porter-Leath in 2017. Today, Books from Birth distributes monthly age-appropriate books to more than 39,000 Shelby County children from birth until they turn five years old.

In partnership with Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library and the Governor’s Early Literacy Foundation (GELF), Porter-Leath's Books from Birth Program said they help Shelby County’s children build a foundation for reading through access to free books.

While these early literacy resources are provided at no cost to families, Books from Birth said the fundraising needs are tremendous and increase every month as the program continues to enroll new children. After negotiating low book costs, the total annual program costs $21 per child per year. Books from Birth depends on support from individuals and organizations to continue purchasing and mailing books to the community.