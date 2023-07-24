Memphis kids take their place under the stage lights during the Musical Theater Intensive summer class

The program is in its seventh season at the Buckman Performing and Fine Arts Center at St. Mary's Episcopal School.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Young Memphians are exploring the joy of theater and dance this summer as part of the Musical Theater Dance Intensive at the Buckman Performing and Fine Arts Center.

The program is in its seventh season at St. Mary's Episcopal School. For children eight and up, it provides the essentials and dance vocabulary every theater kid needs to know. The intensive features ballet, musical theater, jazz, hip-hop, and more.

Instructors said the children will be able to build their confidence, which will in turn help them to get through life's challenges.

Instructor Steven Prince-Tate said he has a mission to “give them as many seeds as I can. The world is changing, entertainment is changing. To make sure that they know that they are qualified for the job, they are needed in this business. You have the skills.”