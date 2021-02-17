Calling Young Chefs, Fashion Designers and Kid Chefs in the Mid-South!

A student at Middle College High School wants students - get this - ages 7 to eleven (11) to start thinking about their careers now.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A student at Middle College High School wants students - get this - ages 7 to eleven (11) to start thinking about their careers now. He's created an activity career book to help spark their imagination. Local 24 News Weeknight Anchor Katina Rankin has this local good news.

Mark Gentry is a freshman at Middle College High School. The 14-year-old recently wrote short stories for the "Find Your Design Coloring and Activity Book'.

"The stories within the book are about young, inspiring kids who enjoyed their hobbies as a kid and growing up encounter a huge situation where they turned their hobby into a career," said Gentry.

The book aims to help young people start looking at possible career interests early, as early as elementary school. Inside the book, kids learn how to write a resume, and entrepreneurship ideas like opening a restaurant and becoming a kid chef, how to become a music producer, or even a fashion designer.

"It will also heighten vocabulary and reading comprehension. Parents will be able to participate in the fun activities," said Find Your Design Career Track & Leadership Co-Founder Roshunda Buchanan.

The idea came from his aunt, Roshunda Buchanan, who runs a nonprofit for teens and young adults helping them find their career track and then offering them leadership programs they can be involved in.

"I hope that children can understand that the everyday things you love to do can turn into a business or career in a heartbeat," said Gentry.

Like writing was for him. And helping students become career ready is local good news.