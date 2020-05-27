CBU to start classes earlier, cancel fall break, and not return to campus after Thanksgiving

Christian Brothers University announces changes for upcoming 2020 fall semester

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — The COVID-19 crisis is not stopping the return to classes in the fall for local universities.

Christian Brothers University announced Tuesday it will resume learning on campus under safety guidelines recommended by the CDC and the Shelby County Health Department. It will also change it’s schedule to prevent a cluster of COVID-19.

The last time CBU students were on campus they were learning how the coronavirus would change their lives.

“I don’t want to lose part of my experience because of the virus,” said rising senior Shannon Bantreese.

Bantreese wants to get the most out of her education amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“I know I personally have a heart condition so going back on campus makes me a little nervous since I’m high risk,” shared Bantreese.

CBU President Jack Shannon says the university has the intention to have dormitories available.

“We’re going to be providing enhanced cleaning of those spaces over the summer,” explained Shannon. “We will be bringing them to the cleanest level our dormitories have ever seen.”

Some classes will be moved fully online while other courses will follow a hybrid model while others move to larger spaces to allow for social distancing. Classes will officially resume one week earlier on Saturday, August 15th and run continuously skipping fall break until Wednesday, November 18th. The change is to avoid a potential spike of COVID-19 in the fall.

“Obviously if you can keep out communities safe and contained, less risk of transmission. (Than) if you were to send students off not only to home but maybe to cruises and hotspots.”

Bantreese says though shocked to learn about the skip on break she understands the reasoning.

“I think we have to do so many things that are unnatural to us like I would hate to skip fall break but it’s about the safety and health of the community,” said Bantreese.