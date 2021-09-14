Central High teacher surprised with $1,000 as part of the AutoZone Liberty Bowl’s Extra Yard for Teachers Week

Lockridge has been teaching biology and physical science at Central High School for 11 years. She has also been the cheer sponsor in the past, and serves as a mentor for other teachers.

“The Big Day For Teachers and Extra Yard for Teachers Week is all about supporting and celebrating teachers in our community,” Harold Graeter, Associate Executive Director of the AutoZone Liberty Bowl, said in a statement. “We’re proud to partner with the College Football Playoff Foundation in recognizing Laureatta Lockridge for her many years as an educator and her service to Central High School. During these challenging times the DonorsChoose gift card will provide her with much needed resources so she can continue to have a positive impact on her students.”