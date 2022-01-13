Charters to be taken from 2 Memphis-area schools

The schools will have their charters revoked at the end of the 2021-22 school year.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two charter schools in the Memphis area will have their charters revoked after a special called Shelby County Schools meeting Wednesday night.

According to a presentation, Memphis Academy of Health Sciences Middle School and Memphis Academy of Health Sciences High School were the schools affected. Their charters will be revoked at the end of the 2021-22 school year.

The decision stemmed from an investigation by the Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury and the TBI that revealed that the Memphis Academy of Health Sciences schools, which fall under SCS, didn't provide adequate governance resulting in financial mismanagement of about $80,000.

The comptroller's report showed the following:

The former Executive Director misappropriated school funds of at least $377,955.13, there were improper disbursements from MAHS bank accounts, and there were improper payroll payments

The former Finance Director received improper payroll payments of at least $25,295.95.

The former Nutritional Services Director misappropriated school funds of at least $25,144.19, unauthorized food purchase for personal use, and misappropriated funds for repair services on non-school vehicles.

The former Executive Director and former Finance Director made questionable disbursements of at least $400,521.45, made questionable payroll payments, and made questionable disbursements from MAHS bank accounts.

In total, three indictments were made based off the findings and five compliance deficiencies.