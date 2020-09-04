Children's book released to help kids cope with COVID-19 pandemic

My Hero is You helps explain to children how to protect themselves, their families and friends from coronavirus and some difficult emotions surrounding the pandemic.

Ario is the fantasy creature who helps navigate these issues. The book is aimed for children who are aged 6-11 and is a project developed by a collaboration of more than 50 organizations including the World Health Organization, the United Nations Children's Fund and many more.

The book is inspired by more than 1,700 children, parents, caregivers and teachers from around the world who shared their way of coping through the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The input was invaluable to script writer and illustrator Helen Patuck and the project team in making sure that the story and its messages resonated with children from different backgrounds and continents," the World Health Organization said in a statement.

In an effort to reach as many families as possible, the story has been translated into six languages currently, but over 30 more different translations are being developed.

It is being released as both an online product and audio book.