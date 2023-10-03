Christian Brothers University announces campus-wide cuts amid projected $5-7 million budget deficit

CBU told ABC24 they are still early in the process, and details are not available on just who and what could be cut.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Christian Brothers University says to address a $5 to $7 million projected deficit by the end of 2024, the school is beginning “cost-cutting moves” aimed at cutting $4 million from the operating budget.

In a statement sent out to the campus community, CBU said the Board has approved a “condition of financial exigency,” which will now mean campus-wide budget cuts.

CBU told ABC24 they are still early in the process, so details are not available on just who and what could be cut.

The school blamed a decline in enrollment and credit hours for undergraduates, as well as fewer students living on campus and related revenue.

You can read the full statement sent out to the campus below:

Dear Members of the Campus Community:

For more than 150 years, our Lasallian tradition has guided us to make a positive impact on the students we serve and the community we call home. The first Brothers to arrive here in Memphis believed that God had given them a specific and urgent mission to continue the work of our founder to educate the poor and marginalized and to preach to them the gospel. Christian Brothers University has continued on that narrow path through incredible adversity.

However, we have reached a critical time for our University if we wish to continue this work for another 150 years. We must restore our financial viability and reallocate our programs and resources to provide the promise of college that our mission requires, and act with determination and transparency to build a sustainable University for the future.

Background

We are experiencing fundamental shifts that have negatively impacted our financial situation including:

Consistent decline in undergraduate student headcount since 2018-2019

Failure to meet goals for first-time freshman enrollment for Fall 2023

Decline in credit hour production from traditional undergraduate students since 2018

Decrease in on-campus housing occupancy and a decline in related auxiliary revenue since 2019

The University is working to address a projected financial deficit of $5-7 million by the end of 2024 through the implementation of cost-cutting moves now, aimed at cutting $4 million from the operating budget.

After careful consideration and analysis of the current financial situation, and following consultation with the Academic Council, President’s Cabinet, and the Strategic Planning Committee, President David Archer has recommended, and the Board of Trustees has approved, a condition of financial exigency, which will result in campus-wide budget cuts.

Next Steps

Per the process outlined in Appendix G of the Faculty Handbook, a Retrenchment Committee shall be established to advise the President on implementing these policies. The Retrenchment Committee shall consist of “the Planning Committee, two additional faculty members elected by the entire faculty body, one member of the Board of Trustees, and the Senior Director of External Affairs & Donor Relations.” We will approach this situation with transparency, fairness, and a focus on preserving our core academic mission.

We will share updates on the process as more detailed information is discussed and timelines are solidified. In the meantime, please refer to our website to review a list of anticipated questions and answers. If you have additional inquiries, please contact futurecbu@cbu.edu .

While the current environment requires extraordinary decisions to ensure the ongoing health and vitality of our community, it has only strengthened our focus on living out our mission to prepare students from all faiths and backgrounds for careers and lives informed by the Lasallian values of faith, service, and community. Our commitment to maintaining the excellence of our University remains unwavering, and we will work together to navigate this challenging period.