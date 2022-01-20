Christian Brothers University offers alumni "free classes for life"

The benefit is offered as an alternative to the 25% discount that CBU undergraduate alumni currently receive for additional undergraduate coursework.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — All Christian Brothers University graduates, with either a bachelor's or master's degree, are now eligible to take one undergraduate or graduate course per academic year at no cost.

According to a release, the new alumni benefit is offered as an alternative to the already existing 25% discount that CBU undergraduate alumni currently receive for additional undergraduate coursework they pursue at their alma mater, and that graduate alumni can apply to undergraduate or graduate courses — which will also be upgraded this summer to cover all coursework for all alumni.

“The Lasallian tradition has always been attached to an understanding that education has to the power to uplift individuals and their communities spiritually, ethically, and economically,” said Dr. Paul Haught, Vice President for Academics at CBU. “This new program is an innovation in our commitment to our graduates to reconfirm how strongly we believe in the transformative power of Lasallian education to benefit communities as a consequence of students’ lifelong learning.”

“We are partners for life with our students,” added David Archer, Interim President of CBU. “We are in it for the long haul. If our graduates need upskilling, feel called to a different career path, or if their employer wants them to move into a different area, CBU is there for them. We are ready to provide them with whatever educational opportunity that they need — maybe it’s an additional degree, maybe it’s a professional certification, maybe it’s just a class or two. They can count on us year after year, and these benefits are designed to make it easier to pursue their goals.”

The University also reserves the right to limit the number of free alumni courses that are available each year, and participation is constrained on a first-come, first-served basis. This benefit is not available for enrollment in classes for the Master of Science in Physician Assistant Studies degree program.

Alumni may choose to use the no-cost option or the 25% discount. Graduates who exercise the no-cost option will not receive the discount for any additional courses in that academic year.