Christian Brothers University pushes back spring semester start date due to winter weather damage

The semester, originally set to start Jan. 9, will now begin Jan. 17.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Due to the damage to several buildings on campus caused by severe winter weather over Christmas weekend, Christian Brothers University announced Thursday they will delay the start of classes for the Spring 2023 semester to January 17.

The university said the delay will not affect the end dates for the spring term and students will be able to add or drop classes as late as January 20.

Residential students whose rooms were impacted will be contacted in the coming days to provide information regarding moving and relocation.

For all other residential students, move-in will occur on Saturday, January 14th, 10 am to 2 pm and Sunday, January 15th, 11 am to 3 pm.

“As we continue to repair and assess damages on campus, we will communicate to the community any additional updates as they arise. Preserving the safety and needs to ensure a successful start to the spring semester, as it relates to our faculty, staff and students, is our top priority,” said President of Christian Brothers University, Dave Archer.

Frigid winter temperatures swept through Memphis on Dec. 23 and lasted for several days leading to significant water pipe and structural damage on campus, including several residential halls.

The university said Barry Hall, which was under renovation at the time of the winter freeze, was severely damaged and will require extensive repairs.