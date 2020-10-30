CodeCrew gets $50,000 donation to continue its work teaching Memphis students tech

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A non-profit dedicated to helping children and adults become tech innovators now has more money to accomplish their goal.
Verizon gave CodeCrew a $50,000 donation to help the tech start-up continue to make positive change in Memphis.
The donation will go toward CodeCrew's after-school and summer programs for kids in grades 5 through 12. It will also help start four new after-school programs at local schools.
CodeCrew teaches youth, 91% of them Black or Latinx, how to build android apps, practice coding, and learn how to create online games.