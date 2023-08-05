Students build apps while learning valuable skills at CodeCrew's Hackathon in Memphis

“I can promise you when they leave here, they are gonna say I want to do more of this,” said CodeCrew's Jean Francois Mahoro.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — FedEx teamed up with nonprofit CodeCrew this weekend as part of an effort to empower children and adults in technology.

They hosted their 9th annual Hackathon, which is their popular app building competition. More than 100 people from across the country gathered for the event at FedEx's Institute of Technology.

This year, participating students built mobile apps geared toward the theme of artificial intelligence (AI).

"This year, we are focusing on the transformative potential of artificial intelligence, with the aim to inspire and empower diverse students to understand, influence, and harness AI to create impactful solutions that could change their communities and the world,” said Meka Egwuekwe, CodeCrew Executive Director.

Jean Francois Mahoro is the director of K-12 programming for CodeCrew, and said it’s a great event for kids to learn valuable skills.

“I can promise you when they leave here, they are gonna say I want to do more of this,” he said. “That brings a smile to me. That brings a smile to the entire team because now we're realizing kids just need an opportunity. They get to see themselves doing it. That's all we want to do is to encourage them to be the best version of themselves.”

Winners have the chance to submit their creations to the Congressional App Challenge. In 2020, the CodeCrew Hackathon team of Jayda Murray, Anaya Murray, and Johnathan Sherrill won first place in Tennessee's Congressional App Challenge.