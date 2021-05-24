Collierville Literacy Council opens revamped offices ahead of summer programs

The 35-year-old non-profit works to improve basic literacy skills - an area that's in dangerous need of help among third graders across the state of Tennessee.

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — Educators are worried about learning loss more than usual this summer because the last two school years have been so unusual.

In Collierville, the literacy council updated its offices and reopened Monday to welcome students for new summer programs.

The 35-year-old non-profit works to improve basic literacy skills - an area that's in dangerous need of help among third graders across the state of Tennessee. Only about 25% of third graders are able to read at their reading level.

"Inner generational poverty is really inner generational literacy. So we are now moving into supporting children. Particularly in grades 2-8 for the summer and we're going to have summer reading camp based on structured literacy. So a lot of hands on, computer, visual, reading to focus on reading, spelling, fluency, and comprehension. Then we're going to continue on with our adults, both our nonnative speakers and our families to help them come together to learn to read,” said Penny Aronson, Executive Director, Collierville Literacy Council.

The literacy council will continue hosting events and sessions this week to get students and families to sign up for summer programs.