MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The rise in COVID-19 cases across the Mid-South has now trickled down to the schools.

Collierville Middle School announced that they will temporarily transition all in-person classes to remote learning.

Local 24 News Reporter, Brittani Moncrease, spoke with a Collierville parent about the change.

One fact about this pandemic is that it is fluid.

Information is constantly changing and people are constantly adjusting.

That stands true for one Collierville parent who just learned that his son's school is temporarily going remote.

COVID-19 has presented a school year like none other.

Collierville parent, Martin Truitt, knows firsthand as his son is an 8th graders at Collierville Middle School.

“Previously, he was participating in the hybrid plan where he was going two days a week and home three days a week,” said Truitt.

As of Sunday afternoon, that has all changed.

An increase in COVID-19 cases has forced the school to temporarily close.

All in-person classes and extracurricular activities will now be remote.

“My wife and I received emails from the school today as well as text messages,” said Truitt.

Collierville Middle School said they have five active cases and a large number of staff and students in quarantine.

No in-person classes for Collierville Middle School starting tomorrow, November 16. The school is temporarily switching to remote learning after an increase in COVID cases. pic.twitter.com/KZmPPdu0GT — Brittani Moncrease (@Local24Brittani) November 15, 2020

“The school system has been keeping us updated on the cases that have…that they’ve become of at Collierville Middle School each and every time they have one,” said Truitt.

He respects receiving the updated alerts.

“I think they did a great job in light of the situation, in light of the circumstances. No decision is going to be perfect. Under the circumstances and seeing the cases on the rise, I think they were being proactive,” said Truitt.

In the meantime, Truitt is still hoping to one day go back to in-person learning.

“I believe it’s good for the students to have some interaction, personal interaction with each other along with their teachers because after a while, it gets mundane being home all day every day. My son is in band, so it’s kind of hard to do band at home,” said Truitt.

After all, it is the tune of an usual year.

“We just play by ear because it’s a day to day situation,” said Truitt.

Remote learning starts Monday, November 16.