Collierville Schools says no to requiring mask this school year

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn — The start of the 2021-22 school year is only a few days away. Students in grades one through twelve will return for a full day of learning on Monday, August 9. As we continue our preparations for the new year, we want to start by sharing our Fall 2021 Collierville Schools Return to School Safely COVID-19 Guidelines.
- Masks for unvaccinated students and staff are recommended, but not required, during school operations and on school buses.
- Social distancing will continue with a minimum of three feet of separation between students in their classroom to the extent possible.
- Frequent handwashing and good respiratory etiquette will be routinely emphasized.
- Disinfecting of physical spaces will occur throughout the school day.
- The district will continue contact tracing in collaboration with the Shelby County Health Department.
- Anyone presenting with symptoms of illness should stay home and consult with their medical provider.