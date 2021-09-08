Collierville Schools will enforce mask mandate and send home students who are not wearing them

Parents upset about mask mandate protested at Collierville Schools administration offices.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Students in Shelby County started the school year Monday under a new mask mandate, but not all the districts followed it.

Collierville Schools said it will require masks and, as of late Monday afternoon, will enforce the policy by sending home students who are not wearing masks.

In a statement the district said, "Families and Staff of Collierville Schools -



Earlier today, Collierville Schools Superintendent Dr. Gary Lilly and Assistant Superintendent Mr. Jeff Jones participated in a video conference with the leaders of the Shelby County Health Department, along with the Shelby County Attorney.



During that conference, it was made clear that the district is obligated to require and enforce universal indoor masking of all students, employees, and visitors, in compliance with Health Order No. 24. Additionally, it was confirmed that the Shelby County Health Department has the authority to close any school determined to be a danger to public health due to the presence of unmasked individuals.



Effective immediately, any Collierville Schools student who refuses to wear a mask/face covering at school will be sent home. As a reminder, the only permissible exemption to the mask mandate is an ADA-approved disability.



Health Order No. 24 is set to expire on August 31, 2021. "



Friday, the Shelby County Health Department issued a new health department directive requiring students and employees at all schools in Shelby County --public and private-- to mask up.

Here is the Shelby County Health Department #COVID19 update for Monday, August 9, 2021.

It's a controversial decision that has parents across the county talking. Mask mandate opponents went to Collierville Schools' administration offices Monday and demanded to talk to the school superintendent. The parents wanted to hear from the superintendent why the district is following the Shelby County Health Departments Directive for universal masking. They want it to be voluntary.

"I'm not against the mask. I just don't feel I should be forced to mask my child while they sit at a desk all day," said Rhiannon Joyner, a Collierville parent.

"I believe in freedom. I believe that we have the right to choose," said Dana Cockrell, a Collierville grandparent.

A Collierville Schools spokesperson said these protesters are the minority, reporting that almost all elementary and middle school students wore masks in class Monday. The spokesperson said high schoolers were less compliant and reported that only 1 in 8 high school students wore the masks. Most parents who were interviewed supported the mask mandate.

"I want my kid to be safe so I think everyone should where a mask," said Alex Claiborne, parent.

"I'm all for it. I wasn't at first, but I'm all for it, for the safety of him. He is not old enough to get the vaccine right now. He is only 11," said Shaunta Brooks, parent.

"My opinion is, just wear the mask," said Jennifer Harvey, parent.

One parent who supported the mask mandate is concerned the district does not plan to enforce the mandate.

"I want the mask mandate, and the fact they are not trying to enforce it in the school district right now is pretty disappointing, " said Sam Sealey, parent.

As for the protesters, the superintendent never came out to talk. Instead police were called to the administration building and the police chief came out to deliver a message.

"If you have all want to meet with superintendent or the leaderships team, do it individually. You can call and make an appointment," said Collierville Police Chief Dale Lane.

Other Shelby County municipal school districts reported they did follow the mandate and had no issues.