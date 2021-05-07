Collierville students let go of testing stress with 'Dragon Games'

Special education students at Collierville and Crosswind Elementary Schools had a COVID-friendly field day to play and let loose.

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — After school testing this week, it's nice to get out and take a break, especially since the sun was out.

Friday, special education students at Collierville and Crosswind Elementary Schools had a COVID-friendly field day to play and let loose. Organizers call it "Dragon Games" since the dragon is the high school's mascot. Volunteers set up activities, games, and tents for students to participate in.

The district held Dragon Games at different schools this week, and said this was a refreshing way to bring fun and smiles to campuses.