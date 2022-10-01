Collierville High School to shift to remote learning due to COVID spike

As of Monday, 14% of students and teachers and 29% of support staff are identified as infected or potentially exposed to the virus.

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — Students at Collierville High School will learn remotely starting on Tuesday through this Friday due to COVID-19, according to a tweet.

In a statement, Collierville Schools said they have applied and have been approved for a waiver to allow remote learning at the high school due to COVID-19 quarantining on school operations.

As of Monday, 14% of students and teachers and 29% of support staff are identified as infected or potentially exposed to the virus. The district said the number of employees who are absent have left them unable to cover all classes safely and effectively.

"In spite of the Herculean efforts of the school's administration, the essential contributions of our regular substitute teachers, and the willingness of district-level staff to assist wherever needed, current circumstances do not allow us to provide the academic experience that our students deserve and that our community expects," Collierville Schools Superintendent Dr. Gary Lilly said. "Moving to remote delivery will allow regular classroom teachers, including those who are quarantined, to provide high quality instruction to their own students in real time."

Collierville High is the only school in the district for which a waiver has been requested. All extracurricular activities at Collierville High will be canceled from Tuesday, Jan. 11, through Friday, Jan. 14.