Collierville parents, educators respond to remarks from Gov. Lee's education advisor

“When I heard that, it was very disheartening," commented teacher Susan Willis. "The more I thought about it, the more I got angry over it.”

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee teachers are upset following comments from Michigan's Hillsdale College president, caught on camera saying they come from "the dumbest parts of the dumbest colleges."

Meanwhile, his friend, Gov. Bill Lee, made no response at the time.

Collierville Schools passed a resolution in a quick response – saying they’re taking up for their educators when the governor at first did not.

“It was heartbreaking to read what some people thought about us,” said one Collierville Schools parent.

Other teachers said they were offended at Hillsdale College President Larry Arnn's remarks at a reception.

“We do work very hard and we have the best interests for the kids,” said one Collierville Schools teacher.

The president made what some call “disparaging” comments in a private reception, saying ”if you read a book, called ‘Abolition of Man’ by C.S. Lewis, you will see how education destroys generations of people.”

The conservative college president added: "It’s an organized force. The teachers are trained in the dumbest parts of the dumbest colleges.”

Right next to him, at the time, was Gov. Lee.

“So many of our teachers were so upset about this," said Collierville Schools Board Chair Wright Cox. "We wanted to come out. We wanted to make a statement, let them know how much we appreciate them.”

Gov. Lee, in response, praised Tennessee’s educators arguing the comments from arrn were criticizing the “activism from the left.”

Collierville Schools, in a special-called meeting, passed a resolution offering “support” and appreciation” to their dedicated educators.

“We do this because we love education,’ said Willis, a former Collierville education association president.

Wilson, a 3rd grade teacher, has taught for the last 25 years, with the last 20 in Collierville.

“Many of us could have gone into many other occupations," she said. "This is the one we chose knowing that we would not get paid a whole lot.”

Hillsdale has announced plans to launch “classical charter schools” in Tennessee, with three applications already in the works across the state and a request from Lee to open at least 100.

Arnn said he could open 50.