'It's surreal': Collierville Schools removes LGBTQ+ books from library shelves

Collierville High School junior Milana Kumar said removing books without parents’ knowledge from shelves is hurting student-faculty trust.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — Collierville Schools is under scrutiny after pulling over 300 books from school libraries, according to a report by the Commercial Appeal.

All while a Tennessee bill that would ban LGBTQ+ books was being considered by lawmakers this past spring.

“It was surreal because a lot of the times, I feel like it's easy to detach from the decision making and the decision-makers who are at the capitol from my life,” said Collierville High School student Milana Kumar.

Kumar testified in April against Senate Bill 1944, which would ban books deemed “obscene.”

Over 300 books were reportedly pulled and placed into the counselor’s office, with district officials suggesting certain categories be removed for good.

“I think it's more about control as well, instead of just the books themselves, and it perpetuates that like adultist narrative that, 'I can control your education'," said Kumar.

The Commercial Appeal reported a Collierville spokesperson stated the books were not removed from official circulation, but for review.

Kumar, who is a Tennessee Youth Coalition organizer, said Collierville Schools should have alerted parents and students about the book review process.

“I think that each school should have let the population around them know like, what that looks like for that specific school,” Kumar said. “Especially because that was such a driving argument in getting this bill passed. We're transferring power to the school districts.”

Kumar said the book removal is making topics like race and sexual orientation more difficult to discuss openly.

“As a queer student at that school and seeing that these are your books are primarily around LGBTQ+ communities, it's just discomforting,” Kumar said. “It doesn't make any student feel safe, respected, or their identity is being fostered in any classroom.”

Sen. Joey Hensley, the bill’s sponsor, told ABC24 the bill was killed this year but will be brought back up in next year’s session.