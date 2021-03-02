“I think that losing one child or one life would be too much to risk going back into a situation all for economic reasons,” said Keith Williams.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The controversy surrounding Shelby County Schools reopening continues to stir heavy emotions. Monday, the Greater Memphis Chamber wrote a letter to SCS Superintendent, Dr. Joris Ray, after the date to reopen was postponed indefinitely.

Local 24 News Reporter, Brittani Moncrease, spoke with the Chamber as well as leaders in the community about their concerns.

The Greater Memphis Chamber's letter to Shelby County Schools was signed, sealed, and delivered, Monday; however, the response was not as welcoming.

“It’s angering to me. It ticks me off,” said Kenneth Whalum, Jr., New Olivet Worship Center Pastor.

Pastor Whalum read the letter from the Chamber President, Beverly Robertson.

She praised SCS for putting safety first but raised questions about reopening.

“Don’t tell me to make my children go to school in a situation where you know they are liable to catch this disease. It’s unfair to the teachers. Oh my goodness,” said Pastor Whalum.

“The whole intent of the letter was not to try and define or tell the leader what he should or should not do. More importantly, it was really designed to identify what is required to move children and teachers back into the classroom and identify ways in which the Chamber could help,” said Robertson.

Memphis-Shelby County Education Association fully backs the superintendent with a gradual reopening.

“I think that losing one child or one life would be too much to risk going back into a situation all for economic reasons,” said Keith Williams, Memphis-Shelby County Education Association Executive Director.

That made some question the letter in general.

“This is what burns me up. The people who claim not be experts in education on one hand are now experts on returning to the classroom on the other hand. No,” said Pastor Whalum.

“There was a time when the Chamber never talked education, but education and the workforce are intimately linked,” said Robertson. “How do we make up for the learning losses of those young people, so that they will be well positioned to be able to assume the job in the future?”

Some believe the focus should be on virtual learning.

“We’re not going to be weary in well-doing. We’re going to perfect what we have, perfect this virtual model,” said Williams.

“Help them now! Help them now,” said Whalum. “Make sure every child has internet connection in their home. Make sure every teacher has everything he or she needs to provide an adequate, excellent virtual education right now.”

The Chamber did offer to help with teacher vaccinations.

“It’s all about partnership. It’s not about contentiousness,” said Robertson. "We stand ready to provide the assistance. We can’t know what they need unless we ask.”