Compass Community Schools students add their reflections to new Memphis Botanic Garden exhibit

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Some Mid-South students are helping to put the final touches on the new seasonal exhibit at the Memphis Botanic Garden, ‘Rich Soil at the Garden.’

Students from Compass Community Schools headed to the garden Friday to install some very special pieces to the artwork.

Artist Kristine Mays said Rich Soils honors people who have come before her on earth. She said she was inspired by the movements and gestures of Alvin Ailey’s dance composition “Revelations.”

Through the semester, a representative with the Garden visited the Compass students and allowed them to preview Mays’ art and asked them to write about it. The students wrote poetry and prose, and the Garden has printed some of those powerful works to display with the artwork.

Organizers said they hope the students’ work will inspire the public in their own reflections.