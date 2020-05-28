Congressman Cohen invites students to participate in the Congressional Art Competition

The deadline has been extended to Midnight, June 1st.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Each spring, a nation-wide high school arts competition is sponsored by the Members of the U.S. House of Representatives.

The Congressional Art Competition is open to all high school students in the 9th District. The winning artwork of our district’s competition will be displayed for one year in the U.S. Capitol.

This exhibit in Washington will include the winning artwork from all participating districts from around the country and is also featured on the House's Congressional Art Competition page.

How to apply: Send an image of your artwork (jpeg format) and a completed student release form (found on the House’s Congressional Art Competition page) to CohenArtCompetition@mail.house.gov by midnight, June 1.

Congressional Art Competition rules: Artwork entered in the contest may be up to 28 inches by 28 inches, may be up to 4 inches in depth, and not weigh more than 15 pounds. Please visit the House’s Congressional Art Competition for a complete list of rules.