Applications open for Contemporary Arts Memphis' Summer Fellowship Program

The free program for high school student artists includes a sleep-away camp and trip to New York City.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Applications are now being accepted by Contemporary Arts Memphis (CAM) for its inaugural Summer Fellowship Program for high school students.

The goal of CAM is to nurture the next generation of visual artists and help empower under-resourced student artists.

The CAM Summer Fellowship Program is a free four-week program open to high school students entering 10th, 11th, or 12th grade in Memphis and the surrounding areas.

The deadline for applications is Friday, March 18, 2022. Applicants can expect a virtual interview with the CAM selection panel, where they will be asked about their current work and goals for the future.

“The artist I am today has everything to do with Memphis, being born and raised here. This program is about reaching back to help that next generation of artists go further," said Derek Fordjour, CAM Founder, native Memphian, and New York-based artist.

This year’s fellowship program will begin Monday, June 6, 2022, and end Friday, July 1. The first three weeks of the program will be an on-site sleep-away camp at For the Kingdom in North Memphis. In the fourth week, CAM will visit New York City.

Student artists can learn more and apply online at the CAM website at https://www.camsummer.org/apply.