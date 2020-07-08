Good vibes: White Station Middle School student uses her smarts to start her own business

The 12-year-old started making candles as a hobby, now she owns and operates, 'Vibe with Scents.'

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — What began as a fun and interesting hobby is now a small business owned by a 12-year-old from Memphis.

Azaria Jones recently celebrated the launch of her new business, 'Vibes with Scents' candles, last month.

Azaria said candle-making takes work. She said each candle requires a lot of melting, a lot of mixing, adding colors, and adding scents - and that's not all.

"A lot of research, a lot of organizing, a lot of planning," said Azaria.

Stirring: that's the most important part.

The end result, Azaria says is worth it.

Her candles feature a variety of long-lasting scents, like bubble gum, pecan pie, and her favorite scent, pink watermelon.

The candles cost between $6 and $12.

Azaria, who is in the White Station Middle school's gifted program CLUE, put her smarts to work.