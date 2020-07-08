x
Good vibes: White Station Middle School student uses her smarts to start her own business

The 12-year-old started making candles as a hobby, now she owns and operates, 'Vibe with Scents.'

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — What began as a fun and interesting hobby is now a small business owned by a 12-year-old from Memphis. 

Credit: Zandra Jones
White Station Middle School student poses with one of her custom candles.

Azaria Jones recently celebrated the launch of her new business, 'Vibes with Scents' candles, last month. 

Azaria said candle-making takes work. She said each candle requires a lot of melting, a lot of mixing, adding colors, and adding scents - and that's not all.

Credit: Zandra Jones
Azaria Jones, 12, makes candles for her business, 'Vibe with Scents.'

"A lot of research, a lot of organizing, a lot of planning," said Azaria. 

Stirring: that's the most important part. 

The end result, Azaria says is worth it. 

Her candles feature a variety of long-lasting scents, like bubble gum, pecan pie, and her favorite scent, pink watermelon. 

The candles cost between $6 and $12.

Azaria, who is in the White Station Middle school's gifted program CLUE, put her smarts to work. 

She said she chose her company's name, designed the logo, selected the many scents, waxes, and colors. 
