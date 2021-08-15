Cordelia's Market holds back to school party

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis area businesses are making sure kids are ready to go back to school. Sunday, Cordelia's Market , which is located at 737 Harbor Bend Road in Harbor Town, held a school supply party. Kids filled up on food from food trucks and make something to take home at the craft table.

“What we're hoping to bring is just a reminder I guess, that we're all in it together. School is starting. I know everybody had a lot of reservations --and still do have reservations-- about vaccinating, but now that children are starting to be affected by this more than ever before, I think as a society, we have a responsibility to protect those who can't protect themselves,” said Erica Humphreys, General Manager of Cordelia's Market.