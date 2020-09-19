"I feel like that message expresses like you still are worthy," said Morgan Hughes, a freshmen student.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Since most schools are virtual, teachers have been finding creative ways to conduct classes.

One local teacher came up with a project that not only impacts the class, but the surrounding community.

First impressions are the lasting impressions.

A Cordova High School teacher set the tone for the year with a lasting impression on the entire community.

Cordova High School’s visual arts teacher, Shawna White, assigns a signature project each year.

“I thought everybody could do the same thing and that was to do a positivity card for someone,” said White, Cordova High School's visual arts teacher.

Normally, the message would be shared from student to student.

“We’re virtual. I thought why not take this out into the community,” said White.

The students named the project, Positive Vibes Only.

“We talked about what kind of positive messages we would be giving. Then the kids had to decide where they wanted to go in the community,” said White.

Freshmen, Morgan Hughes, just let her heart do the writing.

“I just grabbed my pen and just drew. I wasn’t really thinking about it. I just let my hands run free,” said Hughes. “My positive message was you are enough...I feel like that message expresses like you still are worthy. It doesn’t matter if we’re in COVID or not. You still are good and you still are worthy. You still serve a great purpose. You are enough.”

Guess where she left it.

“I left it in a Walgreens candy aisle," said Hughes. “I see most people in the candy aisle when I go to the store. I want people to actually see that card.”

Student left their messages at parks, homes and gas stations.

“We have some students who are bilingual. I saw one student put two messages on somebody’s door. You know Spanish and English,” said White.

While there’s a lot say about the messages, there’s also a lot to say about the instructor.

“For her to want to …the first assignment we do is to spread positivity to anyone and everyone is just a great impact and a reflection on her,” said Hughes.

It is also a mirror image.