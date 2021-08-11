Cordova High School music teacher honored at 2021 Country Music Awards

“Music is my life. It is my life,” said Adrian Maclin, Cordova High School Director of Choirs.

MEMPHIS, Mo. — The Country Music Awards are Wednesday, and they are paying homage to music teachers across the country. Two are from right here in Memphis.

We have had a tough two years of the pandemic, but it’s people like our educators who have quickly adjusted, giving our youth the encouragement to push forward.

One educator is Adrian Maclin, Cordova High School’s Director of Choirs. He’s not only the rhythm of inspiration, but also one of CMA’s 2020 Music Teachers of Excellence.

Music is a spirit in itself, blending melodies and harmonies to the minor and major keys.

“Music is my life. It is my life,” said Maclin.

He is not only living music; he is sharing his love of it.

“The passion comes from the many people that have poured into my life. I feel that it's my way of paying back everything they did for me,” said Maclin.

From his family to his school music teachers, the influence has carried Maclin his entire life. Now going on his 9th year at Cordova, Maclin’s passion for music has surpassed the local beat.

“I was in the middle of teaching fifth period class, and open my email and it says 'congratulations.' And of course, the kids are sitting there looking like, why is he screaming, jumping up and down? So, it was an amazing feeling to be recognized for the work that I do,” said Maclin.

This year, he is being honored at the 2021 Country Music Awards as a Music Teacher of Excellence.

Two @SCSK12Unified teacher will walk the red carpet at this year’s @CountryMusic awards! We’ll have their stories on @ABC24Memphis — Brittani Moncrease (@BMoncreaseTV) November 8, 2021

It is a recognition that took Macklin by surprise, but for his students, it is long overdue.

“I think everyone he teaches, so far, they can say for sure that he deserves it,” said Benjamin Nguyen, Cordova High School Senior.

“I was like, ‘Wow, that’s really cool.’ I was excited for him too,” said Amiyah Price, Cordova High School Junior.

Nguyen has studied under Maclin since his freshmen year. Every stroke of a key or belt of a voice has been a lesson in itself.

“It’s less about the music than it is about the community,” said Nguyen. “By being here for four years, I’ve sung a lot of songs. Most of the songs, I can still remember and recite. That’s because he’s drilled the music into our minds. It’s like he’s taking us to another space.”

It is a space that like music takes you on a journey.

“It tells a story. Regardless of what language we're singing in the style, the genre, to be able to take the voices together, different voices, put them all together, to create this wonderful harmony that tells this story and gives this expression,” said Maclin.