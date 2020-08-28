COVID-19 cases at Collierville High School force all classes to online learning

All before-and-after-school programs and all athletic programs are cancelled for two weeks starting Monday

COLLIERVILLE, Tennessee — NEWS RELEASE FROM COLLIERVILLE SCHOOLS

Collierville Schools administration has been notified of five (5) confirmed cases of COVID-19 at Collierville High School this week.

The high school administration and Shelby County Health Department investigators are in the process of notifying close contacts to these students, and the individuals will be asked to quarantine.

The COVID-19 cases currently identified at the high school are now considered a cluster. Due to the large number of students and faculty potentially exposed and quarantined by the Shelby County Health Department, Collierville High School will transition to its contingency plan of remote learning starting Monday, August 31st through Friday, September 11th. No other Collierville School will be impacted by this decision.

What does this mean for the Collierville High School student?

Students will transition to remote learning driven by their current classroom teachers through the district remote learning platforms (Schoology and Microsoft Teams).

Learning will continue through the students’ current courses, and grades/attendance will continue until students return to the traditional setting. Learning and instruction will be both synchronous (live instruction via video conferencing at a standard time for the course) as well as asynchronous (students will work at their own pace to complete the work). Classroom teachers will also be available for support during school hours.

All students will be REQUIRED to log-in every day, Monday thru Friday, per their regular daily schedule.

All before-and-after-school programs are cancelled (8/31-9/11).

All athletic programs are cancelled (8/31-9/11).

Nutritional services will continue to be provided. Please visit HERE to schedule your meal pick-up.