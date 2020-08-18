12 confirmed COVID-19 cases at Harding Academy

The schools says the cases are all connected to the high school's athletics.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Harding Academy says it currently has 12 confirmed cases of COVID-19 at the school.

According to a statement from the school, the cases are all involved with the high school athletic teams. They include nine with volleyball, one with soccer, one with football, and one faculty member.

Grades 9-12 have transitioned to virtual learning for the next two weeks, while Little Harding, lower school, and middle school are still open for in-person classes.

The following is the full statement from Harding Academy:

“All confirmed cases are isolated to our high school athletic teams. Because we prioritize student safety, we have suspended all athletics and have transitioned all students in grades 9–12 to virtual learning for the next two weeks. Little Harding, lower school, and middle school remain open for in-person instruction. Parents in lower and middle school also have the option to choose virtual instruction. We are working closely with the Shelby County Health Department to ensure we are following all protocols to protect the health and safety of our students and faculty.”