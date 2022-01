In a Facebook post, the district said it's showing the third-highest impacted day they've had on record.

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — Classes have been canceled in the West Memphis School District on Friday due to a surge in COVID cases.

The district is using Friday as its third alternative methods of instruction (AMI) day.

The school's basketball game at Marion is still scheduled. A limited number of tickets for the game will be on sale on Friday in the high school lobby.