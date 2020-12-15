Kids take part in Camp by Walmart, a virtual interactive camp

“I help build the creative capacity of educators all across the country,” said James Wells.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The school year has been different for many students as most navigate through virtual learning.

Earlier this year, Walmart rolled out their Camp by Walmart, a virtual camp.

Local 24 News Reporter Brittani Moncrease spoke with a Memphian who's part of the virtual camp staff.

Meet James Wells, Teaching and Learning Manager for Crayola.

His latest project takes him right into the homes of our youngest creators, kids. Of course, it's all virtual.

Crayola partnered with Camp by Walmart, an interactive virtual camp.

“This is an opportunity for them to leverage technology as a learning instrument and pairing that technology with hands-on learning. It’s a beauty to see those two work in concert together. And ultimately the kids create a work of art that they’re proud of and is personal to them,” said Wells.

You can hang out with celebrities such as Idena Menzel or LeBron James. There are fun activities such as singing, cooking, and, of course, art with Memphis' own James Wells.

“It’s really cool to see the trajectory of my career in the arts and be able to give back this way to the citizens of Memphis. I’m so passionate about arts education and the importance of creativity in schools,” said Wells.

His episodes focus on drawing a self-portrait and gift of gratitude.

“It pulls together like magic right? You do all of this work and then you see it come together with all of the animations and everything, it’s a sight to behold,” said Wells.