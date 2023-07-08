'Same quality education' | Crestview Elementary and Middle Schools open in temporary structures after spring tornado

Crestview Elementary is hosting an open house Monday night and Crestview Middle is hosting an open house on Aug. 21.

COVINGTON, Tenn. — It's a new school year and for some students, it brings new clothes and new backpacks. But for students this year at Crestview Elementary School (CES) and Crestview Middle School (CMS), it brings a new building.

"We were devastated," Crestview Middle School principal Dr. Christopher Morris said. "But we're in a good place now. We got the interim location and the thing that we're probably most proud of is that we're going to offer the same quality education that the kids got at 201 Mark Walker."

Tyler Mosley started the seventh grade Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at Crestview Middle and last year, was his first year at the school.

“The tornado just hit, and I just got there, but it’s different because [I've] never been in this predicament," Mosley said.

Mosley and nearly 1,200 other students in Covington saw the temporary school building at Cobb Parr Park for the first time.

“I got to get used to it and for the most part I am excited because I do love school.”

School leaders said the structure was built in just about a month.

"I'm just so proud that they were able to just get us started for this school year," Tyler Mosley's mother Darlene Dowell said. "I'm honored."

While some parents are excited, others are concerned. Crestview parent Christina Hunter said she worries about the building's security.

“It makes me a little nervous as far as security and everything, you know, I worry about it," Hunter said. "But I’m trying to put my faith in administrators and hope that my babies are safe."

Administrators gave ABC24 an exclusive look inside of the building that includes finished and working air conditioning, and fully furnished classrooms and offices.

The school staff promised to hold students to the same academic standards while working to keep them safe.

“Just like at Crestview Middle School that was at 201 Mark Walker, our doors are locked at all times," Morris said. "We have an intercom buzz-in the system, and we have four police officers. We have two here, one here at Crestview Middle, one at Crestview Elementary; Charger Academy is down the street. So, within a 2.5-mile radius, we have four officers."

Crestview Elementary School principal Kyle Simmons also assured parents their children will have a safe and productive environment to learn.

"Classrooms are way bigger than we expected, and I think just overall we're excited just to get our kids back," Simmons said. "Within 20 feet of each other, we have two full-time police officers here on campus, and even though it's Crestview Middle's SRO and Creative Elementary SRO we work as a team, and if there's an issue parents can rest easy that security is in place."